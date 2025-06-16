Caitlin Clark Got Simultaneous Technical Fouls From Breanna Stewart and the Referee
Caitlin Clark returned from injury over the weekend and it was spectacular. WNBA fans were immediately treated to the full Caitlin Clark experience as the reigning Rookie of the Year scored 32 points in an Indiana Fever win over the previously unbeaten New York Liberty. Clark made a number of incredible plays that even opposing players and coaches couldn't help but be impressed by.
She even earned a technical foul in the second quarter after a no-call from officials on a Fever fastbreak. Clark went right up to referee Biniam Maru and asked, "Are you serious?" This earned an immediate technical which was simultaneously called by Liberty star Breanna Stewart.
The timing was so perfect you might consider it a double-technical. Stewart has a history of mimicing calls from officials and sometimes she's right, like when she was calling for a technical foul against her good friend Napheesa Collier in the 2024 WNBA Finals.
Here's the full video of Stewart and the referee T-ing up Clark on Saturday, as well as the missed call that was not reversed on review.
Even with the Liberty and officials working in concert, Clark and the Fever still managed to win 102-88.