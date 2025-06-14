SI

Breanna Stewart Had Priceless Reaction to Caitlin Clark’s Ridiculous Logo Three

Blake Silverman

Clark and Stewart react after Clark drains a three-pointer for the Fever against the Liberty
Clark and Stewart react after Clark drains a three-pointer for the Fever against the Liberty / Screengrab via ABC/ESPN
Caitlin Clark couldn't miss in her first half back in action after missing five games due to a left quad strain. She scored 14 points in the first quarter of a Saturday matinee against the defending champion New York Liberty, including a wild stretch of three three-pointers and nine points in less than 45 seconds.

She added 11 more points in the second quarter to end the half with 25 points—the most she's scored in any half early in her WNBA career. She drained six threes in the first half, including one in the second quarter that was heavily contested two-time MVP and three-time champion Breanna Stewart.

Stewart guarded Clark on the perimeter, who pulled up from well beyond the arc once she felt a sliver of space—which is all she needs, of course. After the ball went through the net and the two stars ran back to the other side of the floor, they exchanged a lighthearted moment in disbelief of the half Clark was having.

Clark knew she was putting on a shooting clinic, which she acknowledged as Stewart could only laugh.

Basketball really is fun. It's nice to see two of the WNBA's biggest stars showing some joy during an unbelievable stretch of play.

In addition to the 25 first-half points, Clark grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the first 20 minutes of the game. Stewart didn't have a bad first half herself, with 14 points and three rebounds.

