Caitlin Clark Had Funny Question About Oakmont While Watching U.S. Open Final Round
If you say the word "Oakmont" to a group of golf fans, its difficulty will immediately enter the room. The Pittsburgh-area course is renowned as one of the toughest in the United States, and has appropriately played host to a record 10 U.S. Opens along with three PGA Championships.
On Sunday, fans were left to marvel as the U.S. Open's leaders—Sam Burns of the United States, Adam Scott and Australia, and American J.J. Spaun—scratched and clawed across Oakmont's unforgiving terrain. Among the television viewers feeling a sense of futility watching the event was Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
"Is Oakmont even fun to play?" Clark, an avid golfer, asked on social media Sunday afternoon with a series of cry-laughing emojis. "I'd shoot 130 easily."
Clark has played in a trio of recent golf pro-ams: the John Deere Classic in Illinois in 2023, the ANNIKA in Florida in 2024, and the RSM Classic in Georgia in '24.
She seems to know her limitations, however, and will leave Oakmont to its struggling band of professionals.