Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier Win WNBA Rookie, Defensive Player of the Year Awards
With the WNBA playoffs heating up, the league's selections for its Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards are reportedly in.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the league's Rookie of the Year and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named its Defensive Player of the Year, according to a Friday afternoon report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Clark would be the third Fever player to win her award, joining forward Tamika Catchings in 2002 and forward and center Aliyah Boston in '23. Collier would be the Lynx's third Defensive Player of the Year, joining center Sylvia Fowles in 2016 and '21.
Both players have left significant marks on the WNBA this season. Clark—one of the most discussed North American athletes of the year—averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game this year.
Collier, for her part, averaged 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game to go with her 20.4 scoring average. Her Minnesota squad remains alive in the playoffs, and will meet the Connecticut Sun Sunday in Game 1 of the league semifinals.
Clark and Collier finished fourth and second in the league's MVP voting, respectively; that award was won unanimously by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson on Sunday.