Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark’s Frustrated Moment With Refs During Fever Game vs. Mystics
Less than a week after Caitlin Clark made history with the first-ever triple-double recorded by a rookie in WNBA history, the Indiana Fever star was seen blowing off some steam during a tough game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.
At one point during the game, Clark picked up an offensive foul for pushing off of a Mystics defender. As she walked back to her side of the court, Clark could be seen arguing with the referees about the call, as she appeared to tell them, “Don’t fall for that. No, you fell for it.”
The Fever, who have committed double-digit turnovers, dug themselves into a 24-point deficit by the half but attempted to make a late-game comeback in the fourth.
Clark currently has a double-double with 25 points and 13 assists.