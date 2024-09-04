Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever Hit Huge Achievement Without Even Playing Game
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have been the hottest team in the WNBA since the end of the Olympic break, winning six of their last seven games to get to 17-16 on the season. They've been so good that on Tuesday night they hit a huge achievement without even playing a game.
Thanks to losses by the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream, Clark and the Fever clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. This is even more impressive when you consider the team got off to an 0-5 start, which had many people wondering if Clark would be able to adapt to the professional level in her rookie year.
It looks like that has all been worked out, as the Fever have won four straight and are looking forward to making noise in the postseason and Clark is looking like the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award.
The team had fun celebrating the achievement:
The Fever are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Sparks.