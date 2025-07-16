Caitlin Clark Injury: Fever Provide Status Update for Game vs. Liberty
A critical litmus test awaits the Indiana Fever on Wednesday evening against the New York Liberty, but their star may be absent for it.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark is questionable for the game against the Liberty with a groin injury, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon. Clark suffered the injury during a hard-fought 85–77 Indiana win over the Connecticut Sun Tuesday, and it forced her from the game late.
The ailment adds to a tough season for Clark from an availability perspective; the Fever have played 22 regular-season games and the guard has played just 13. Indiana has been able to stay above .500 at 12-10, and would be the playoffs' sixth seed if the season ended today.
Despite her injury-affected year, Clark was named a WNBA All-Star for the second time. Saturday's All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis.
The Liberty are currently 14-6, and occupy first place in the Eastern Conference.