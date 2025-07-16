Caitlin Clark’s Latest Injury Once Again Came on a Meaningless Play
Caitlin Clark suffered another injury Tuesday night as she seemed to re-aggravate a groin strain that caused her to recently miss five games for the Fever. While the details of this new injury haven't been released yet, it's fair to think it could force her to miss this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game.
Clark limped off the court and was in tears after suffering the injury in the Fever's win over the Sun. And much like the play in which she injured her groin against the Seattle Storm last month, this one came on another meaningless moment in the final minute.
The Fever were up by seven points with under 40 seconds remaining and the 3-19 Sun were not looking to foul when Clark dished off an assist to Kesley Mitchell. Clark then limped away after Connecticut called a timeout.
Here's that moment:
Clark played 28 minutes in Tuesday night's game and it sure seemed like she could have sat out that last minute of the contest since Indiana was in full control. Hopefully this injury isn't too bad, but it comes at a rough time for both the Fever and the WNBA.