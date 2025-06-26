Caitlin Clark’s New Injury Appeared to Happen on Meaningless Play vs. Storm
Caitlin Clark will miss Thursday night's Los Angeles Sparks-Indiana Fever game due to a groin injury that she suffered during Tuesday night's win over the Seattle Storm.
That news was announced by the Fever on Thursday morning, with head coach Stephanie White saying that Clark will be day-to-day as she deals with her second injury of the season.
It looked like Clark injured her groin in the final seconds of the victory over the Storm when she tumbled to the ground while trying to get away from a defender. The Fever were up by eight points with just over 12 seconds remaining, so this unfortunately happened on what was pretty much a meaningless play for the Fever.
Here's that moment:
Clark missed five games earlier this season with a left quad injury. After tonight's game against the Sparks, the Fever will travel to Dallas to face Paige Bueckers and the Wings on Friday night.