Caitlin Clark Set to Miss Another Game As Fever Host Aces
For the Indiana Fever, a shorthanded season continues.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss Indiana's game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, according to Indiana reporter Scott Agness. Clark, 23, has not played since July 15—when she suffered a groin injury in the dying minutes of the Fever's 85–77 win over the Connecticut Sun.
Her continued absence follows this past weekend's WNBA All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, which Clark attended but could not participate in.
Indiana is managing without Clark, if only just. The Fever are currently 12-12 on the year, good for seventh in the WNBA and third in the Eastern Conference.
Clark has played in just 13 games this year after appearing in all 40 her rookie season. She is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest.
After meeting the Aces, Indiana is scheduled to visit the Windy City and meet its perennial foe—the Chicago Sky.