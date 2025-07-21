Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever Coach Addresses Possible Time for Return
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is expected to sit out of Tuesday's road game against the New York Liberty, according to Indy Star's Chloe Peterson.
Fever coach Stephanie White gave a brief update on Clark's health status ahead of Tuesday's game—the Fever's first contest after WNBA All-Star weekend—and told reporters Clark will meet with doctors to undergo additional testing early this week.
Clark is already tentatively ruled out for Tuesday, but will still make the trip to New York. It would mark Clark's second consecutive absence and 12th missed game of the season after she suffered a new groin injury on a meaningless play against the Connecticut Sun last week.
"I think [Clark's] progressing," White said. "I think that we're continuing to address everything that needs to be addressed. She's going to see some doctors and get some more tests run early in the week. I don't expect her to be available on Tuesday. We're just going to continue to take it one day at a time and let her get her evaluations early this week, and then once we've done that hopefully we'll have more of a clear [understanding] of what it looks like."
It also means Clark won't get to play the reigning WNBA champs at their home court of Barclays Center at all this regular season, having missed their first matchup in Brooklyn on July 16. The Fever lost 98-77.