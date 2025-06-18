Caitlin Clark, Jacy Sheldon Get Chippy During Fever-Sun Game
Things got chippy during the second quarter of Tuesday's game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun, as two former Big Ten rivals came face-to-face once again.
Fever superstar Caitlin Cark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon exchanged words in a moment between two competitors with 9:13 remaining in the second quarter of Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup showdown. Sheldon had something to say to Clark, who had no interest in hearing it. The Fever star gave the Sun guard a little push away from her and the situation was immediately deescalated.
Here's video of the moment, courtesy of Hoop Central on X.
It's not entirely clear what sparked this back-and-forth between Clark and Sheldon. But for those wondering, this isn't the first time that the two players have crossed paths. Clark, then of the Iowa Hawkeyes, took exception to what appeared to be a physical basketball play from Sheldon, who played for the rival Ohio State Buckeyes, during a March 2024 game.
And the competiitive fire between the two players appears to have carried over to the WNBA.
Naturally, Clark drilled a deep three-pointer over two Sun defenders shortly after the chippy moment with Sheldon.
Clark scored 12 first-half points and helped the Fever take a 47-39 lead into the locker room at halftime.