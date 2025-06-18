Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon Scuffle Results in Mess of Technicals and One Flagrant
Tempers flared during the third quarter of an already-chippy game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon came face-to-face and exchanged words during a chippy moment early in the game, a confrontation between two longtime competitors that was quickly deescalated. But the two were involved in a scuffle that led to a few technical fouls and a flagrant foul being assessed just a few minutes of game action later.
With under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Clark dribbled the ball at the top of the key with Sheldon defending. As the Sun guard continued to defend, her right hand made contact with Clark's face, causing the Fever star to recoil. Sheldon gave Clark a shove and the two teams scuffled at midcourt, with Sun guard Marina Mabrey knocking Clark to the floor, at which point players and officials quickly worked to split up the fray.
To the annoyance of the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the officials deliberated for quite some time before assessing technical fouls to Clark, Mabrey and Sun center Tina Charles. Sheldon was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul.
Clark drained the technical free throw and the ensuing two flagrant free throws.
The Fever crowd, incensed that Mabrey was not ejected from the contest for her contact with Clark, proceeded to loudly boo the Sun guard each time she touched the basketball on the next several possessions.
Stay tuned for the postgame, as both teams are bound to address the controversial moment.