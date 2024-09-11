Caitlin Clark Expands on 'Liking' Taylor Swift's Post Endorsing Kamala Harris
On Tuesday night, Caitlin Clark "liked" Taylor Swift's Instagram post that endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Instagram. She was asked about it Wednesday and skillfully handled the question.
A reporter asked Clark what Swift's Instagram post meant to her and if she was also going to endorse Harris for president.
"I think for myself, I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be to encourage people to register to vote," Clark said. "I think for myself, this is the second time I can vote in an election at age 22; I could vote when I was 18. So I think, do that. That's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have. That's the same thing Taylor did."
She added, "And I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they're supporting. I think that's the biggest thing you can do and that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country."
Unlike Swift, Clark did not officially endorse a candidate but did use her platform to encourage people to involve themselves in the political process.
Clark and the Indiana Fever return to the court Wednesday night to host the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.