Caitlin Clark Made Funny Face in Fever’s Team Picture, and Fans Loved It
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got off to a slow start this season, losing their first five games out of the gate. But it's safe to say they've found their stride and are looking to be a problem when the playoffs begin late next month.
The Fever have won four of their last five games and stand at 13-15 heading into Saturday night's game against the Lynx in Minneapolis. Clark, who broke another WNBA record in last Sunday's win over the Storm, is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 assists a game in her rookie year and is looking more and more comfortable each game, which is bad news for the rest of the WNBA.
Clark and her Fever teammates have formed what looks like a very strong bond this year and that was on display Thursday when they had some fun on team picture day.
Fans loved how much fun Clark and her teammates are having in that photo, and this season: