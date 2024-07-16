Caitlin Clark Names One WNBA Great As Her ‘LeBron James’
Of all the WNBA legends that came before Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever rookie has kept one near and dear to her heart: former Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore.
Clark spoke at a recent press conference about Moore being her biggest WNBA idol, a fact many already know given Clark’s history of supporting the Lynx, which was the WNBA team geographically closest to where Clark grew up.
“If you would have told me that as a young kid, I would be playing in the game that [Moore’s] jersey gets retired at, it’s very full circle for me,” Clark said. “She was my favorite player ever growing up, and that was who I loved watching. I still think of her as like, she’s like my LeBron James as a kid.”
The Lynx will retire Moore’s jersey during a pregame ceremony at Target Center on Aug. 24, which happens to be the same day Minnesota plays Clark’s Fever.
Moore, a four-time WNBA champion and 2014 MVP, surprised the former Iowa star in March, before Clark and the Hawkeyes played their final regular-season game against Ohio State. Clark made history in that game to become the all-time NCAA scoring leader in men’s or women’s major college basketball history.