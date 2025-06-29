Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier Named Captains for WNBA All-Star Game
Not only will Caitlin Clark make her second WNBA All-Star Game appearance in as many years, she was also named one of the two captains for the game, which will take place on Saturday, July 19 at her home arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier was named the other captain for the All-Star Game. The Minnesota Lynx star currently leads the league with an average of 24.5 points per game.
These two stars earned the most votes from fans, which automatically gave them the roles of captain. Not surprisingly, Clark led the charge with 1,293,526 votes, with Collier following close behind with 1,176,020 votes, via CBS Sports' Jack Maloney.
The remaining eight starters for this year's All-Star Game will be announced on Monday night. Those players will also be determined by the mixture of fan votes, player votes and media votes. After the starters are announced, WNBA coaches will vote for 12 reserves to be named. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own respective teams.
The two coaches determined for the All-Star Game will be based on which two teams have the best record by July 4, regardless of conference. The team's coach with the most wins will be placed with the team with the most fan votes.