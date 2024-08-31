Caitlin Clark Hit Nasty Step-Back Three vs. Sky, Celebrated by Skipping Down Court
Two of the WNBA's most intriguing squads faced off Friday night, as Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky played host to Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. In a battle between the two consensus Rookie of the Year candidates, it was Clark and the Fever who put forth a better display.
Clark was on fire throughout the night after telling reporters before the game that she (and Reese) were focused more on winning games than competing for individual awards. She quickly racked up 15 points and eight assists by halftime, and then bolstered those numbers early into the third quarter in absolutely devastating fashion.
Clark drew a favorable matchup against Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso on the perimeter. Knowing she had the speed advantage, Clark feigned as if she was going to blow by her opponent and drive to the basket, only to stop on a dime and step back beyond the three-point line. Clark pulled up from deep and drained the shot, having had created plenty of separation between herself and her defender.
After putting Cardoso in a blender, Clark joyously skipped down court in celebration of her move and jumped around with her excited teammates while the game went to a timeout.
In all, Clark certainly showed why she's the most dominant rookie in the WNBA during Friday's lopsided victory. She dropped 31 points, 12 assists and four rebounds while making five threes on nine attempts. Reese, on the other hand, recorded her 23rd double double of the season with 10 points and 11 boards.