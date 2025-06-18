Caitlin Clark Had Telling Reaction to Fever Coach’s Blunt Comments About WNBA Refs
Caitlin Clark found herself at the center of unwanted controversy during the Indiana Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday after getting involved in a scuffle with Sun players in the third quarter.
The Fever star looked happy to let coach Stephanie White field all questions about the officiating from the game—and seemed even happier that White was using the platform to criticize the refs.
At the start of the postgame presser, White told reporters that she would take all questions about the officiating. White said the refs didn't give her an explanation for why Clark received a tech during the scuffle, which led to Clark making a funny pouting face as she shook her head in disbelief:
Later, White specifically pinpointed the refs' decision to not eject Marina Mabrey as one of the reasons the game got out of hand in the end.
"It was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing," White said. "When the officials don't get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen—and it's been happening all season long, it's not just this game—this is what happens, right?
"Everybody's getting better, except the officials."
After that mic-drop line from White, Clark made the perfect expression to show she adamantly agreed with her coach:
Too good.
It's nice to see White doing all she can to support Clark in drama-laden situations like these and taking the brunt of the hard-hitting questions so Clark can instead focus on what she does best this season.