Caitlin Clark Received a Stellar Gift From Bubba Watson Ahead of Fever Game

The Fever star received a special gift of appreciation from the two-time major champion.

Mike McDaniel

Bubba Watson and Caitlin Clark meet before Indiana Fever game.
Bubba Watson and Caitlin Clark meet before Indiana Fever game. / @IndianaFever / X
LIV golfer Bubba Watson was in attendance for the Indiana Fever's second game of the season against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and was ecstatic to meet Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Watson, a two-time Masters champion, greeted Clark pregame and made sure to arrive with a spectacular golf-related gift for the Fever star. Clark, who is an avid golfer in the offseason, received a driver from Watson, which he signed for her. Clark then took pictures with Watson and the driver.

Watson was thrilled to meet the Fever star, going into detail about his wife Angie, who used to play for the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA.

Watson called it a "dream come true" to meet Clark, proving that even professional athletes can get starstruck.

What a fun night for Watson, and what an awesome gift for Clark.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

