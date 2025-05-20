Caitlin Clark Received a Stellar Gift From Bubba Watson Ahead of Fever Game
LIV golfer Bubba Watson was in attendance for the Indiana Fever's second game of the season against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and was ecstatic to meet Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Watson, a two-time Masters champion, greeted Clark pregame and made sure to arrive with a spectacular golf-related gift for the Fever star. Clark, who is an avid golfer in the offseason, received a driver from Watson, which he signed for her. Clark then took pictures with Watson and the driver.
Watson was thrilled to meet the Fever star, going into detail about his wife Angie, who used to play for the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA.
Watson called it a "dream come true" to meet Clark, proving that even professional athletes can get starstruck.
What a fun night for Watson, and what an awesome gift for Clark.