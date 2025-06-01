Caitlin Clark Had a Very Fired Up Reaction to the Pacers Reaching the NBA Finals
The Indiana Fever were very happy to see the Indiana Pacers make the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull were all on-site to watch the Pacers beat the New York Knicks, 125-108, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
With Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in attendance, it's hard to say who the most famous fan was, but only one of those three ended the night celebrating and that was Clark, who screamed after the Pacers clinched the victory.
Clark was also seen celebrating an early Tyrese Haliburton three-pointer by mimicking Jalen Brunson's signature three fingers covering the face celebration. Brunson, who made just two three-pointers on seven attempts, did not get much use out of it during the game.
The first two games of the NBA Finals will take place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City before the series shifts back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
In a neat scheduling oddity, Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday, June 13 on ABC at 8:30 pm. On Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., the Fever will host the New York Liberty and that game will also be broadcast on ABC.