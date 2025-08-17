Caitlin Clark Had Perfect Reaction to Kelsey Mitchell's Huge Game In Fever Win
Kelsey Mitchell went off on Sunday to carry the Indiana Fever to a win, and Caitlin Clark took notice.
Clark is still out with a groin injury, but it appears she enjoyed watching Mitchell carve up the Connecticut Sun in a 99-93 overtime win on Sunday. The veteran guard finished the game with 38 points and six assists, while hitting 11-of-22 shots from the field, 5-of-8 from three-point range, and 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
Perhaps the craziest part of that stat line is the fact that Mitchell only had four points at halftime. She had 34 over the final two quarters and overtime to lndiana to a win.
Late in the game, Clark tweeted the following, showing awe for her teammate's performance:
Even Sophie Cunningham, who suffered an ugly leg injury earlier in the game, decided to chime in:
Mitchell's 38 points tied for the most in a regular-season game in Fever history. The person she tied? Herself. Oddly enough, she had 38 in a game against Connecticut in the final game of the 2019 season.
The 29-year-old Mitchell has been huge for the Fever this season, averaging a career-high 19.9 points and 3.3 assists per game. The former No. 2 pick has spent her entire eight-year career with Indiana and this might be her best season.
Despite Clark's absence, the Fever continue battling for a playoff spot. If the season ended today, they would sneak in as the No. 7 seed. Every game matters, and Mitchell stepped up to hand them a win on Sunday.