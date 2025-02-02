Caitlin Clark Gives Perfect Response When Asked About Hardships She’s Dealt With
Caitlin Clark has been in the spotlight ever since she became a superstar at Iowa during her college basketball career.
Clark returned to Iowa City on Sunday as her No. 22 jersey was retired in the program. A lot has happened since she last played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena—she completed her WNBA Rookie of the Year season with the Indiana Fever, and continued to become one of the biggest sports stars in the world. Clark certainly has tons of fans, but that fame comes with critics as well.
The 23-year-old was asked about how she's dealt with the scrutiny over the course of her basketball career, and she gave the perfect answer.
"I feel like one of my greatest skills is I really don't care," Clark said, via WHBF's Blake Hornstein. "I believe in myself, I'm confident in myself, I'm confident in my teammates—I try to instill that in them. I'm confident in the coaching staff on whatever team I was on whether that was here or whether that's at the Fever now."
Here's her longer response.
It sounds like she has a great group of people around her to help in her any hard times.