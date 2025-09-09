Caitlin Clark Posts Sad Message on Instagram Ahead of Fever Playoff Run
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will be watching from the bench when her team prepares for a playoff run this fall, and she's certainly feeling some type of way about it.
Clark and four other Indiana players have suffered season-ending injuries in 2025, yet the Fever still found a way to push through and secure a postseason berth with a win against the Mystics over the weekend. As the currently seventh-seeded Indiana awaits its first-round playoff opponent, which should be revealed when the WNBA regular season wraps up Thursday, Clark shared a somber message on social media that will pull at Fever fans' heartstrings.
Clark posted a black-and-white photo of her celebrating on the court to her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "I miss this so bad."
It was nothing short of a brutal season for Clark, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who dealt with a quad issue and two groin injuries before finally being ruled out for the remainder of the season ron Sept. 4.
"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty."
Clark hasn't played since before the All-Star break in mid-July, and after missing the majority of her Year 2 campaign, she understandably misses being on the court with her teammates. On the bright side, the Fever (23-20) successfully clinched their second straight postseason berth and will finish with the franchise's first winning season since 2015.
The WNBA postseason kicks off on Sept. 14 and will follow a best-of-three, 1-1-1 format for the first round, which means the Fever will host a playoff game in Indianapolis for the first time since 2015. It's just a shame Clark won't be able to participate in it.