Caitlin Clark Posts Sad Message on Instagram Ahead of Fever Playoff Run

Kristen Wong

Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been shut down for the rest of the 2025 season.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will be watching from the bench when her team prepares for a playoff run this fall, and she's certainly feeling some type of way about it.

Clark and four other Indiana players have suffered season-ending injuries in 2025, yet the Fever still found a way to push through and secure a postseason berth with a win against the Mystics over the weekend. As the currently seventh-seeded Indiana awaits its first-round playoff opponent, which should be revealed when the WNBA regular season wraps up Thursday, Clark shared a somber message on social media that will pull at Fever fans' heartstrings.

Clark posted a black-and-white photo of her celebrating on the court to her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "I miss this so bad."

It was nothing short of a brutal season for Clark, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who dealt with a quad issue and two groin injuries before finally being ruled out for the remainder of the season ron Sept. 4.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty."

Clark hasn't played since before the All-Star break in mid-July, and after missing the majority of her Year 2 campaign, she understandably misses being on the court with her teammates. On the bright side, the Fever (23-20) successfully clinched their second straight postseason berth and will finish with the franchise's first winning season since 2015.

The WNBA postseason kicks off on Sept. 14 and will follow a best-of-three, 1-1-1 format for the first round, which means the Fever will host a playoff game in Indianapolis for the first time since 2015. It's just a shame Clark won't be able to participate in it.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

