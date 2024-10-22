Caitlin Clark Had Powerful Message About WNBA’s Future After Liberty Wins Title
The 2024 WNBA season has officially reached its end after the New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling five-game Finals series. Now, it's time to look to the future and ensure that the league continues to grow after a historically successful campaign.
One of the main catalysts for the rise in popularity of the WNBA was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who gracefully stepped into the league's spotlight and drew new fans to the sport throughout the season.
Speaking (via Zoom) at a Nike event for women's basketball on Monday, Clark discussed how the WNBA can channel its recent successes in order to continue to grow the women's game.
"From the amount of people that have showed up in the stadiums, from the viewership numbers to people really wanting to wear a WNBA player's jersey... Just how it's evolved in such a short period of time shows everyone there is real opportunity here and there has been opportunity here," said Clark.
"The more we can continue to expand that and continue to have games on national television and get people in seats because, when they show up at a stadium, they're always coming back... The more people that can get out and watch the W or watch the college game, the better it's going to be for the future of the game," she added.
The WNBA smashed various previous records for TV viewership and in-game attendance during the 2024 season, and Clark is urging the league to continue investing in getting more games into the national television spotlight. When people tune in, she feels that the league's abundance of talent will lead to people coming back, whether it's at the stadium or on TV.