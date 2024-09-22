Here's Where Caitlin Clark Finished in WNBA MVP Voting
The sports world has run out of ways to describe just how remarkable Caitlin Clark's first regular season in the WNBA has been, and it finally came to a close earlier this week. The first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark played in all 40 games for the Indiana Fever as a rookie and finished the year averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field.
It's safe to say Clark lived up to the incredibly lofty expectations before her in the WNBA and she isn't even done yet; the standout rookie led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs and will make her postseason debut on Sunday afternoon. Before tip, however, Clark earned another feather in her cap for her great play in her debut season.
Early Sunday morning the WNBA announced A'ja Wilson had been named the unanimous league MVP for the 2024 season, earning all 687 first-place votes from a panel of media members. It's Wilson's third and well-earned, to say the least. The league also announced who rounded out the top five beyond Wilson— which included the rookie Clark.
Napheesia Collier of the Minnesota Lynx came in second, with the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart checking in just behind. Clark came in fourth, and Alyssa Thompson of the Connecticut Sun at fifth.
Here's the full breakdown based on points. Per ESPN, players were awarded 10 points for a first-place vote, seven for second, five for third, three for fourth and one for fifth.
WNBA MVP Voting Breakdown
PLAYER
TOTAL MVP VOTES
A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
670
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
467
Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
295
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
130
Alyssa Thompson, Connecticut Sun
83
A huge honor for Clark to place this high as a 23-year-old rookie, and nobody would be surprised to see her end up at the top in short order.