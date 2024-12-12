Caitlin Clark Had Powerful Response to Megyn Kelly’s Dig About Being ‘Fake’
Caitlin Clark is brushing off Megyn Kelly's criticism.
Earlier in the week, the conservative commentator took aim at Clark for praising black WNBA legends during an interview with TIME magazine. Clark was named the outlet's Athlete of the Year and in the profile, she discussed her privilege as a white person and paid homage to many of the best Black players who came before her.
Clark said the following in the article:
"I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” says Clark. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing."
Kelly ripped those comments, tweeting, "Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The “oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.” Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad."
During a Wednesday's "A Year in Time" event, Clark brushed off Kelly's criticism.
She said the following:
"I feel like I always have had really good perspective on everything that’s happened in my life, whether that’s been good, whether that’s been bad. And then obviously coming to the WNBA, like I’ve said, I feel like I’ve earned every single thing that’s happened to me over the course of my career.
"But also, I grew up a fan of this league from a very young age. My favorite player was Maya Moore, like I know what this league was about. And like I said, it’s only been around 25-plus years, so I know there’s been so many amazing Black women that have been in this league, and continuing to lift them up I think is very important, and that’s something I’m very aware of."
Moore was a six-time WNBA All-Star and won four WNBA championships as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft and retired in 2018 as one of the best players in league history.
Clark continues to handle the criticism fired her way with grace.