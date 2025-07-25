Caitlin Clark Bolted Out of Her Seat After a Call Went Against the Fever
The Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-70 on Thursday to improve to 13-12 on the season. Caitlin Clark did not play, as she sat out her third straight game with a re-aggravated groin injury. While there's currently no timetable for her return, she remains very involved, which still includes reacting to just about every single call made by officials throughout a game.
Clark has a comfy seat on the bench during games, but doesn't need it most of the time because whenever a whistle blows she seems to hit the eject button to either clap or throw up her arms and complain. The latter happened at least once during the win over the Aces, as Clark bolted out of her seat after a whistle went against teammate Sophie Cunningham that no one on the Fever bench seemed to agree with.
Clark was just the only one who walked onto the court in protest.
The Fever ended up shooting three fewer free throws than the Aces despite the fact that Vegas was called for five more fouls. The Aces had the edge in free throws thanks in part to Fever coach Stephanie White, who channeled her inner Caitlin Clark and voiced her disagreement with a call to the point that she earned a technical foul.
No word on whether Clark will cover this fine or not.