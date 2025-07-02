SI

Fever Provide Caitlin Clark Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Aces

The WNBA's biggest star is dealing with a groin injury.

Mike Kadlick

Clark will continue to miss time with a groin injury. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Two days after their 2025 Commissioner's Cup win over the Minnesota Lynx, the Indiana Fever will still be without their biggest star.

According to an injury report relayed by the team, guard Caitlin Clark will not play on Thursday night when the Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces. This will be her fourth consecutive game missed and her ninth on the 2025 season. Clark also dealt with a quad injury this year that kept her out for five games.

The 23-year-old phenom is averaging 18.2 points anad 8.9 assists through nine games played this season. Indiana is 4-4 without her on the court and is 8-8 throughout the start of their '25 campaign.

Thursday's game between the Fever and the Aces will tip off at 7 p.m. EST from Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

