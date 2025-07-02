Fever Provide Caitlin Clark Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Aces
Two days after their 2025 Commissioner's Cup win over the Minnesota Lynx, the Indiana Fever will still be without their biggest star.
According to an injury report relayed by the team, guard Caitlin Clark will not play on Thursday night when the Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces. This will be her fourth consecutive game missed and her ninth on the 2025 season. Clark also dealt with a quad injury this year that kept her out for five games.
The 23-year-old phenom is averaging 18.2 points anad 8.9 assists through nine games played this season. Indiana is 4-4 without her on the court and is 8-8 throughout the start of their '25 campaign.
Thursday's game between the Fever and the Aces will tip off at 7 p.m. EST from Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will air on Amazon Prime Video.