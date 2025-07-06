Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Having So Much Fun With Referee During Fever Loss
Caitlin Clark was forced to miss her 10th game of the year on Saturday due to injury as her Indiana Fever took on the Los Angeles Sparks. Clark's side wound up losing in a hotly-contested game, with Aliyah Boston missing a game-tying jumper as time expired to give the Sparks a 89-87 victory.
Despite being sidelined for the defeat Clark managed to have some fun with a referee. Cameras caught the WNBA star jokingly trying to give a ref a high five during a timeout. The two shared a laugh as she walked back to the sideline.
Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in her sophomore campaign but has only appeared in nine of the Fever's 18 regular season games so far with quad and groin injuries; she missed the Commissioner's Cup final as well. Despite her injury struggles Clark was voted an All-Star captain by the fans.
The Fever hope their star point guard can get back on the court soon.