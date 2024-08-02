Caitlin Clark Returned to Iowa With Epic Gifts for Local High School Students
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been spending some time back at home in Iowa while the WNBA is on hiatus amid the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar paid a visit to a local high school this week, Des Moines North High School, where she met with fans and gifted students with school supplies and Nike backpacks.
Clark's charity, the Caitlin Clark Foundation, sponsored the event and helped distribute school supplies and backpacks to around 350 high school students. Clark could be seen sharing laughs with the students while posing for pictures and handing out some backpacks.
The 350 students later gathered in the gymnasium where Clark was introduced by the school's principal and spoke to the students on a small stage.
The Caitlin Clark Foundation lists its mission as "to uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport."
Since its founding in October of 2023, the foundation has completed various campaigns and initiatives aiming to serve the youth in Iowa, including the Stock Up Campaign, Warm Up Campaign, Gear Up Campaign and the Fuel Up Campaign.
The WNBA will return to action in mid-August, with Clark and the Fever slated to face off against the Phoenix Mercury in their first game back on Friday, Aug. 16. Having not been selected for the Olympic squad, Clark opted to spend her time away from the court in Des Moines, giving back to the community.