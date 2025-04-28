SI

Caitlin Clark Reveals Her Biggest Offseason Focus Following Historic Rookie Season

Ryan Phillips

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark averaged 19.2 points per game as a rookie in 2024.
Caitlin Clark wanted to get stronger this offseason, so she made that a priority.

During media availability on Monday, the Indiana Fever star discussed a viral photo from the offseason that showed her with bigger arm muscles than she had as a rookie. She said getting stronger was her biggest focus this offseason.

"That was like my biggest focus in the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that," Clark said. "Really thankful for Sarah (Kessler), our strength and conditioning coach, she's put in a lot of time with me. We were in here consistently. I think that was the biggest thing for myself is just having consistency, to be able to work on it for six months or whatever it was. So, I certainly feel a lot stronger."

As a rookie in 2024, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year and was on the All-WNBA First Team. Adding strength will only make her better as she starts her second season.

Ryan Phillips
