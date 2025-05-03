Caitlin Clark Roasted Fever Teammates With Hilarious Instagram Comment On Media Day Photo
Caitlin Clark had the perfect social media comeback for new Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham before the start of the WNBA season.
After Clark posted a series of Instagram photos in Fever uniform from the team's media day, Cunningham teased in the comments: "the tan will come... everything else is perf," alongside queen and fire emojis.
It didn't take long for Clark to playfully get back at Cunningham, who later posted a picture with Lexie Hull from the Fever's media day. Clark responded there: "Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies."
Aside from the jokes, Clark and Cunningham appear to have already developed a good rapport before the start of their first season together. Cunningham was traded to the Fever this offseason after spending the majority of her career with the Phoenix Mercury while Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, is getting ready for her much-anticipated second season in the pros.
The Fever begin their 2025 season with a preseason game against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. They will have two more preseason games—including a matchup vs. the Brazilian national team at Iowa on Sunday—before their season starts on May 17 with a game against the Chicago Sky.