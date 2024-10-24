Caitlin Clark’s ‘Back to Work’ Video Has Fans Hyped Up for Next WNBA Season
Less than a month after the Indiana Fever got bounced out of the WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark has already gone back to work.
The Fever star guard was seen putting in offseason reps on the court in a video posted by the team’s social media account on Wednesday. Clark said after Indiana’s Game 2 postseason loss that she was planning to take a break and play more golf, but it seems like she couldn’t stay away from basketball for too long.
“I feel like I’m just scratching the surface,” Clark said in the video. “I feel like there’s just so many areas that I want to improve in and to continue to get in the gym and work on that every single day.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year is reportedly being recruited by the new women’s basketball startup league, Unrivaled, to play in its inaugural season in January. Clark still has a few months to decide whether she wants to commit to an offseason league playing with 30 of the top women’s basketball players, or if she wants to continue improving her game on her own with Fever teammates and coaches.
Whatever she decides, fans are rightfully hyped up for her second season in the WNBA. The league is expected to resume play in May 2025 with no set date at the moment.