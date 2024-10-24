SI

Caitlin Clark’s ‘Back to Work’ Video Has Fans Hyped Up for Next WNBA Season

Kristen Wong

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Less than a month after the Indiana Fever got bounced out of the WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark has already gone back to work.

The Fever star guard was seen putting in offseason reps on the court in a video posted by the team’s social media account on Wednesday. Clark said after Indiana’s Game 2 postseason loss that she was planning to take a break and play more golf, but it seems like she couldn’t stay away from basketball for too long.

“I feel like I’m just scratching the surface,” Clark said in the video. “I feel like there’s just so many areas that I want to improve in and to continue to get in the gym and work on that every single day.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year is reportedly being recruited by the new women’s basketball startup league, Unrivaled, to play in its inaugural season in January. Clark still has a few months to decide whether she wants to commit to an offseason league playing with 30 of the top women’s basketball players, or if she wants to continue improving her game on her own with Fever teammates and coaches.

Whatever she decides, fans are rightfully hyped up for her second season in the WNBA. The league is expected to resume play in May 2025 with no set date at the moment.

More of the Latest Around WNBA

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA