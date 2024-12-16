Caitlin Clark Shared Funny Story of Nearly Being Named MVP in Boys' Basketball League
“You play like a girl” took on a very different meaning when Caitlin Clark was on the court.
Clark has broken countless records in her first season in the WNBA, capping off a historic campaign with Rookie of the Year honors and even making a potential MVP case. The thought of the 22-year-old beating out WNBA veterans for Most Valuable Player shouldn’t be that surprising given that she’s gotten pretty accustomed to breaking barriers and wowing fans.
The Indiana Fever star recently shared a funny anecdote in which she revealed she almost won MVP in a boys’ basketball league during her younger hooping days.
“I grew up playing with boys, and we never talked about how that was different or that was weird—that was just normal,” Clark told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts last week. “You're better than a lot of girls, so we’re going to toss you in with the boys. They struggled to find some girls' leagues where I grew up.
“My dad was actually one of the coaches (in the boys league), and they wanted to make me MVP of the league,” continued Clark. “And these parents were like, ‘We can’t let a girl be the MVP of the boys basketball league.’”
In a few years’ time, Clark could see herself being named MVP in the W, and this time, no one will really be able to argue with that.