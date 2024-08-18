SI

Caitlin Clark Shared Odd Thing Ref Told Her After Issuing Technical Foul vs. Storm

Patrick Andres

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a moment after she falls during the second half of a game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Storm 92-75.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a moment after she falls during the second half of a game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Storm 92-75. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark had a productive afternoon Sunday against the Seattle Storm, scoring 23 points to go with five rebounds and nine assists in a 92–75 win.

However, Clark incurred a technical foul in the third quarter when she punched the base of a basket in frustration. She disputed the technical—her fifth such foul of the season—with the game's officials, and detailed her conversation with them after the game.

"I got a technical for basically being mad at myself," Clark explained to reporters. "I missed a three and went and hit the (basket), and (the referee) told me it was 'disrespectful to the game of basketball.'"

The way Clark is officiated has been a longstanding source of discussion among fans, dating back to her days at Iowa.

"It had nothing to do with my team. It had nothing to do with reffing. It had nothing to do with the other team," Clark said. "It was just because I was a competitor... I think he fired me up to play a lot harder, though."

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA