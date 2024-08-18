SI

Caitlin Clark Unhappy After Receiving Technical Foul During Fever's Win Over Storm

Patrick Andres

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with fans behind the basket Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Sunday was a banner day for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who broke the WNBA's rookie assist record and helped her team romp to a 92–75 win over the Seattle Storm.

However, it also brought a moment of frustration.

With about seven minutes left in the game's third quarter and its outcome very much in doubt (the Fever's lead was just 43–39), Clark grew frustrated in the immediate aftermath of a Storm turnover. She punched the base of a basket—and promptly received her fifth technical foul of the season.

Clark threw her hands in the air in a gesture of clear confusion, and futilely pled her case to the game's officials.

The foul was just a blot on an otherwise stellar afternoon for Clark. In addition to her nine assists, she tallied 23 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Indiana is now 13–15, good for third in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun.

