Caitlin Clark Shares Update on Her Injury, Potential Return
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark offered an update on her quadriceps injury on Thursday. The Fever announced 10 days ago that Clark had sustained a left quadriceps strain during the team’s loss to the New York Liberty and would be out for at least two weeks. She had previously dealt with a leg injury during the preseason.
Clark shared Thursday that she is making progress recovering from her injury and will be re-evaluated over the weekend. “I’ve made a lot of progress and I feel good, but I’m not going to rush coming back, it’s just not worth it," Clark said, via Chloe Peterson of The Indy Star.
Clark also confirmed that she will miss Saturday's game against the Chicago Sky, but she did leave the door open to returning for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Dream. Once she is re-evaluated over the weekend, her timeline to return will become clearer.
The Fever have gone 1-2 in their three games without Clark. Though they are just 3-4 on the season, they currently are third in the Eastern Conference, behind the Dream and Liberty.
Prior to her injury, Clark was averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game through the first four games of the season. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is coming off a remarkable first WNBA season in which she led the league in assists and became a WNBA All-Star.
Clark's return to the court will be highly anticipated. If she is unable to face the Dream on Tuesday, she could possibly return for the Fever's following game, a rematch against the Liberty on June 14.