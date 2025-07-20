Caitlin Clark Shares Special Message After Wrapping Up 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend
Caitlin Clark took to her account on X on Sunday and thanked the city of Indianapolis, which she calls home as a member of the Indiana Fever, for hosting the WNBA All-Star Weekend.
"Incredible weekend in Indy!! Our organization gave everything to make this the best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet—and it delivered in every way," Clark wrote. "Grateful to call this city home and beyond thankful for the incredible fans who brought the energy and made it special."
Clark, who re-aggravated a groin injury in the waning seconds of a July 15 victory over the Connecticut Sun, missed both Friday's three-point shootout as well as Saturday's All-Star Game. But she remained a large part of the league's festivities; she was never far from the camera during the three-point shootout, then took part in the All-Star Game as coach for her Team Clark, who lost 151-131 to Team Collier on Saturday.
The players' union's negotiations with ownership representatives and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert also took center stage after an unproductive session on Thursday. The players later took the opportunity to send a firm message to the league with the shirts they wore as they warmed up for the All-Star Game.
The two sides have until October to agree upon a new collective bargaining agreement. WNBA regular season action resumes on Tuesday.