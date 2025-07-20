Coach Caitlin Clark’s Five Funniest Moments During 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
Caitlin Clark watched this year's WNBA All-Star game from the bench in Indianapolis on Saturday night, with the Indiana Fever guard still sidelined due to a groin injury. But any fan of Clark's knows the absolute menace she can be when she puts her coaching face on, and the 2025 All-Star game was no exception.
Clark saw her handpicked squad get steamrolled by Team Napheesa Collier in a 151-131 defeat, getting her unofficial coaching career off to a rough start with a 0-1 record. Though Clark's squad may not have brought the competitive fire, they definitely brought the vibes.
Here are Clark's five funniest moments as coach for a night:
5. Clark giving up on defense halfway through the game
Team Clark was down by more than 20 points at halftime. Before the half ended, Clark was interviewed about her overall game plan as coach.
"I'm just all four-point shots, four-point shots, four-point shots," Clark said. "More, more, more."
The Fever star added that she was relying on her squad's offense to get them back into the game.
"Never!" Clark said, when asked if she was going to start talking defense. "Offense is what's gonna get us back in it. Just gotta make a lot of four-point shots."
She also said her team was going to "listen to GloRilla and maybe get a drink" at halftime. "Gatorade," Clark clarified.
4. Clark and Sabrina Ionescu challenging a call in sync
Toward the end of the game, Clark wasn't happy with the ref's call on her team's shooting foul on Skylar Diggins—shocker. She immediately started twirling her finger to signal a challenge, and several of her team members including Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson did it, too.
What resulted was a hilariously synchronized challenge appeal to the refs:
The challenge, naturally, was unsuccessful. Better luck next time, CC.
3. Mic'd up Clark not knowing how badly her team was losing
Mic'ing up Clark for the All-Star game was a no-brainer. The Fever guard had no shortage of memorable quips, from a funny exchange with her team's actual coach Sandy Brondello to her frank advice for Ionescu on the sidelines.
One of Clark's best mic'd up quotes was when she realized how much her team was losing by to Team Collier: "We're down 15? Are you kidding me? I didn't even know that. ... Alright, heat up, we're only down 20. Heat up, heat up now!"
2. Clark booing her team for not scoring on a play she drew up
This one practically speaks for itself. Watch the priceless video below:
1. Aliyah Boston praising Clark's coaching, because that's what friends do
Even after the blowout loss, Fever teammate Aliyah Boston had nothing but nice things to say about Clark's coaching.
Boston was asked for her honest assessment of Coach Clark in the All-Star game, and she focused on the positive takeaways:
"Great, she was drawing up plays," Boston told reporters. "I mean, did we score the ball? I don't know. But we did get open, so technically the plays worked."
Usually Clark's the one dishing out the assist to Boston, but Boston did her a solid this time. May this special Fever duo never break up.