New Video of Caitlin Clark Sinking a Three in Practice Has Fans in a Frenzy
Seven weeks after Caitlin Clark injured her groin, she's back on the court making threes—well, one three-pointer, at least.
Clark was seen taking a big first step in her return from injury by participating in warmups and non-contact drills with the Fever last week. The second-year guard's slow but steady recovery appears to be going well so far, as she has seemingly been handling more work on the court this week.
A video from Indy Star's Chloe Peterson showed Clark playing with the Fever backups in full-court drills Tuesday morning. Clark, who is wearing a gray T-shirt in the video, casually jogged down the length of the court, pivoted to receive a pass from her teammate and then coolly sank a three:
Fans have every right to be cautiously optimistic, with an emphasis on "cautiously."
It doesn't look like Clark's totally back to full strength yet, and she still doesn't have a clear timetable for her return amid the looming risk of re-injury. Clark also hasn't participated in any practices with contact, coach Stephanie White confirmed. Counting Tuesday's contest against the Mercury, Clark will have missed 19 straight games dating back to July 15 (and 27 of 40 regular season games in total).
Within the last week, the Fever have signed guard Aerial Powers to a second consecutive 7-day hardship contract, guard Shey Peddy to a third consecutive 7-day hardship contract, and guard Odyssey Sims to a rest-of-season contract under a hardship waiver. Sims is now eligible to play in the playoffs, if the currently seventh-seeded Fever can clinch a postseason spot. These roster moves come in the wake of Indiana losing guards Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham to season-ending injuries.
If Clark does return by the end of the 2025 campaign, she'll have a relatively short window to do so. The Fever only have four contests remaining with their final regular season game scheduled for Sept. 9.