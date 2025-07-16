Caitlin Clark Somehow Escaped a Tech After Unloading on a WNBA Ref
The Connecticut Sun hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday night. The 3-18 Sun usually play their home games at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, but with Clark in town they moved the game to Boston where twice as many fans could attend.
At one point during the third quarter Clark disagreed with a call and after hearing what referee MIchael Price had to say, she had to be held back by an assistant coach Briann January as the official walked away. It's not the first time Clark had to be held back from an official.
Clark was yelling something as Price went the other direction and had to be pulled back to the bench by January.
Clark was still quite upset when the broadcast came back from commercial. She could clearly be heard saying, "grow up," right before she gestured for Price to come here with her index finger. She made a number of other motions including a telephone with her hand as she said something about calling someone.
It was about as animated as you'll ever see Clark when talking to a referee and that's saying something. The fact that she somehow avoided a technical here is a miracle.