Caitlin Clark Stands Alone in WNBA History After Breaking Rookie Three-Point Record
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's incredible rookie season reached new heights on Wednesday. During the first quarter of the Fever's tilt against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark made WNBA history in swishing the most three-pointers by a rookie in a single season.
The record was previously held by Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard, a fellow former No. 1 pick, who drained 85 threes in her rookie season back in 2022. Clark's first three of the game marked her 86th of the campaign, putting her alone in the league's history.
After Wednesday's game, Indiana still has nine games left in the regular season, leaving Clark plenty of time to boost her three-point shooting numbers and solidify her record.
This season, Clark has 2.8 made threes per game on 8.5 attempts. She would thus be on pace to make around 25 more threes in the Fever's remaining games.
The WNBA's single-season record for made threes was 128 set by Sabrina Ionescu just last year. Clark would need 42 threes in order to overtake that mark, which seems unlikely given her season averages.
Yet another incredible feat for Clark during her sensational rookie season.