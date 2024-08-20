SI

Caitlin Clark Telling Storm Bench to ‘Stop Crying’ at End of Loss Was Loved by Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever reacts to a foul called in the first half of the game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever reacts to a foul called in the first half of the game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / .Photo by Chet White/Getty Images
After a slow start to her rookie year Caitlin Clark has become everything the Indiana Fever and WNBA fans hoped she'd become when she made the leap from Iowa to the professional level. She had another big game last Sunday, scoring 23 points and collecting nine assists in a 92-75 win at home over the Seattle Storm.

Clark, who broke a long-standing WNBA record in the win, was feeling good in the final seconds and apparently didn't like what she saw from the Storm's bench, as cameras caught her yelling "stop crying" at them after being held back by teammates.

Moments before that, Fever coach Christie Sides and Storm coach Noelle Quinn had a heated moment over what seemed to be some late coaching moves:

The Fever are back in action Saturday night when they travel to Minnesota to face the Lynx.

