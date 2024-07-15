Caitlin Clark Made Lynx Defender Look Silly With Cool Move in Fever’s Win
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever stayed red-hot Sunday with a huge 81-74 victory on the road over the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever, who started the season 0-5, have now won eight of their last 12 games and are 11-14 on the season.
Clark had another strong game, finishing with 17 points and six assists as she continues to look more and more comfortable at the professional level in her rookie year.
One move had fans in awe when Clark made Minnesota's Bridget Carleton look silly with a sweet crossover before going in for an easy layup.
Check this out:
Clark made that look way too easy.
The Fever are back in action Wednesday night when they face the Dallas Wings on the road.
