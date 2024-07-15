SI

Caitlin Clark Made Lynx Defender Look Silly With Cool Move in Fever’s Win

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates scoring Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates scoring Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever stayed red-hot Sunday with a huge 81-74 victory on the road over the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever, who started the season 0-5, have now won eight of their last 12 games and are 11-14 on the season.

Clark had another strong game, finishing with 17 points and six assists as she continues to look more and more comfortable at the professional level in her rookie year.

One move had fans in awe when Clark made Minnesota's Bridget Carleton look silly with a sweet crossover before going in for an easy layup.

Check this out:

Clark made that look way too easy.

The Fever are back in action Wednesday night when they face the Dallas Wings on the road.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA