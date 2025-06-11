Caitlin Clark’s Animated Talk With Ref Had WNBA Fans Thinking the Same Thing
Caitlin Clark missed her fifth straight game Tuesday night as she continues to deal with a quad injury that has forced the WNBA star to do something she probably doesn't all like much—watch games from the bench.
Clark sat alongside her Fever teammates as they got blown out on the road by the Atlanta Dream, 77-68. The loss dropped Indiana to 4-5 on the season and they are now 2-3 without Clark in the lineup.
Clark has still been locked in during games, helping and cheering on her teammates the best she can. She has also had conversations with refs during games, which happened again during Tuesday's loss. During a timeout, Clark brought a sheet of paper out with her while brining something up to one of the officials:
That interaction had fans thinking the same thing—Clark is going to be a coach some day.
The Fever are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host the Liberty at 3 p.m. ET.