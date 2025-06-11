SI

Caitlin Clark’s Animated Talk With Ref Had WNBA Fans Thinking the Same Thing

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark missed her fifth straight game due to a quad injury.
Caitlin Clark missed her fifth straight game Tuesday night as she continues to deal with a quad injury that has forced the WNBA star to do something she probably doesn't all like much—watch games from the bench.

Clark sat alongside her Fever teammates as they got blown out on the road by the Atlanta Dream, 77-68. The loss dropped Indiana to 4-5 on the season and they are now 2-3 without Clark in the lineup.

Clark has still been locked in during games, helping and cheering on her teammates the best she can. She has also had conversations with refs during games, which happened again during Tuesday's loss. During a timeout, Clark brought a sheet of paper out with her while brining something up to one of the officials:

That interaction had fans thinking the same thing—Clark is going to be a coach some day.

The Fever are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host the Liberty at 3 p.m. ET.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

