Caitlin Clark’s Teammate Perfectly Explained How Fever Have Been Able to Ignore Haters
Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been a huge success. The No. 1 pick in last April's draft has set a number of WNBA records and, more importantly, has helped lead her team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Along the way, there have been many doubters of not only Clark's ability to make the jump from college to professional basketball, but also about her ability to turn the franchise around and make the team into a contender.
Clark's teammate, Erica Wheeler, perfectly explained this week just how Clark and Co. have been able to ignore critics outside of their building and instead focus on what they need to do to be successful.
The secret? Just have fun.
"All we do is have fun with Caitlin Clark, who never takes anything serious," Wheeler said. "I tell people all the time she's really a kid at heart...the outside world was really trying to get inside this building we just didn't let it."
Heres' that from Wheeler:
Clark and the Fever (20-19) are back in action Thursday night when they face the Washington Mystics on the road at 7 p.m. ET.