Caitlin Clark Tells Funny Story Behind Her Attempt at MLB Play-by-Play Announcing
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has quickly proven to be one of the most entertaining players to watch on the court in the WNBA. But fans have also enjoyed keeping tabs on her fun off-the-court endeavors, as well.
In a viral video posted earlier this week, Fever teammate Lexie Hull secretly recorded Clark doing play-by-play of an MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies from her hotel room. Like a lot of Clark-related content these days, it almost immediately went viral.
Clark was asked about her attempt at play-by-play announcing by reporters after Indiana's practice on Saturday.
"I told (Lexie Hull) that sometimes I'll just commentate some games, so she said, 'Alright let's do it right now.' I didn't really know she was recording until a little ways through," Clark said. "But it's kind of fun.
"I've been following the Phillies, so I kind of know some of their players and stuff. It was pretty funny. I messed up a few times. That's a hard gig; also, I was out of breath and exhausted. Shoutout to all the commentators out there. I did it for like two minutes and I needed a break. And in baseball, there's a lot of dead time so you need to find random things to talk about. So I was talking about his shoes, talking about random stuff. A little different than basketball.
"I don't know if commentating is in my future, but maybe one time for fun somebody will let me do it."
Clark already has a few offers from MLB teams pending in her inbox. The Brewers' social media team reached out to ask Clark to join their Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast "for real," and she did request the Phillies on TikTok to hire her as well.
Of course, the Fever hope they're too busy this fall to launch Clark's broadcasting career. Indiana is set to play the Connecticut Sun in a best-of-three series to begin the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
The Fever and Sun will tip off Game 1 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. We can safely assume that Clark will be starting at point guard against Connecticut—and not in the broadcast booth.