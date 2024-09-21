Caitlin Clark Did Her Best Impression of MLB Play-by-Play Announcer, and Fans Loved It
Once she's finished with her professional basketball career, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark might have a future in broadcasting.
Or maybe not.
In a recent video posted by Fever teammate Lexie Hull, Clark was captured sitting on a hotel room bed watching a game on MLB Network between the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. She then pulled off her best impression of Phillies play-by-play man Tom McCarthy or Brewers broadcaster Brian Anderson, as she began to announce the game.
"And that ball is hit to the shortstop. Rojas throws over to first base, and that's not going to be an out. That's an infield single by Contreras," Clark said while Hull laughed in the background. "... [Aaron] Nola is on the mound tonight in his Sketchers—red Sketchers he's wearing."
Nola ended up pitching seven innings that game, allowing just one run in the Phillies' 2–1 loss to Brewers. So Clark wasn't necessarily good luck for Philadelphia, although she did end up asking the Phillies to hire her as a broadcaster.
Fans loved it:
Clark, Hull and the Fever will begin their playoff run at 3 p.m. ET Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Connecticut Sun. They'll need to win two games in the best-of-three series to advance to the semifinals for a chance to face either the Minnesota Lynx or Phoenix Mercury.