Young WNBA Fan Stole the Show With Perfect Caitlin Clark Costume for Halloween
Of all the girls Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has inspired throughout her basketball career, at least a few of them were bound to dress up as their sports idol on Halloween.
On Oct. 31, plenty of fans chose to don Clark’s No. 22 jersey for a fun and spooky night of trick-or-treating. One costume, however, stood apart from the rest for its creativity.
In a video shared by TikTok user Laura O’Brien, a young girl dressed up as Clark's Topps trading card. She really went outside the box—or rather, inside—for this one:
So cute.
Taylor Swift’s “Are You Ready For It?” plays in the video’s background, which feels fitting considering Clark is something of a Swiftie herself.
This young WNBA fan was certainly ready to go door to door for copious amounts of candy. Nike commented on the original TikTok post, “You win Halloween.” Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis star Serena Williams, wrote, “OH this is gooood.”
Plenty of other fans also raved about the costume on social media.